NMIMS Data Science programs rule the roost in Analytics India Magazine (AIM) 2022 rankings

Mumbai: Analytics India Magazine has ranked SVKM NMIMS’ four Data Science programs offered by NMIMS schools of Mathematics, Applied Statistics & Analytics (SOMASA), Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME), and School of Business Management among the “20 Best PG Data Science Programs” in India this year.

The programs offered by the respective schools have consistently found a mention in the prestigious AIM rankings over the years. And this year was no exception. The Masters of Science in Statistics and Data Science program ranked second, the M. Tech Data Science & Business Analytics ranked fifth, the MBA in Business Analytics ranked tenth, and the M. Tech in Artificial Intelligence ranked thirteenth. The rankings across schools emphasise the consistency and quality of education imparted at NMIMS.