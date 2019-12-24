Bollywood film Scotland nominated for Oscar

Indian film Director Manish Vatssalya’s film “Scotland” has found a place in the Oscar contenders for 2020 in the best feature film category. Scotland is in the race as one of the Oscar contenders in most prestigious best Feature film category with other Hollywood biggies. The film is already won 62 International awards and still the counting is on.

Manish Vatssalya’s Scotland is a crime thriller. Based on some very real incidents happening in Country where girls are being raped and murdered mercilessly. This film is vigilante and it tries to search for a solution what happens if it cursed on a common family. In this film a father of rape victim takes law and orders in his hand to justice.

The film ‘Scotland’ features Adam Saini, Khushboo Purohit, Manish Vatssalya, Chetan Pandit, Daya Shankar Pandey in prominent roles along with Aakash Dagar, Amin Gazi, Samar Katyaan, Shahbaz Khan, Sanjeev Jha, Brajesh Jha, Savi Sidhu, Rajeev Rana, Rajesh Bakshi, Nilesh Malviya, Anuj Sharma, Girish Pal, C P Thakur, Hema kanoi, Kashish Rai, Sonu Chourasia, Kratika Singh Rajput and Anupam Apoorw with unending list. Ex Scottish cop Debutant Adam Saini has already won 7 best actors award in various international film festivals for SCOTLAND.

Manish Vatssalya with Zaina Ibourak.

Scotland is produced by Zaina Ibourak (British Moroccan) and Manish Vatssalya under the banner of Mars UK Films Ltd & Vatssalya Films. The film Story by Adam Saini and screenplay dialogues by Piyush Priyank and edited by Mansoor Azmi.

Zaina Ibourek a British-Moroccan, she always considers herself “An Indian by heart”, since childhood she had been dreamt of working with Indian film Industry, her dream come true.

While Exclusive talk with IANS Manish Vatssalya said, “It’s like dreams come true to be a part of such prestigious platform like Oscars. It’s like daydreaming. I am really honored to God, My Producer partner Zaina Ibourak and my whole team for their commendable job and support. “SCOTLAND” has been shortlisted as one of the Oscar contenders in the mainstream Best feature film category, which means it will be competing with the Hollywood biggies like Joker, The Irishman, Once upon a time in Hollywood etc. to find a space for itself on this extraordinary stage”.