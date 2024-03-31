Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Gets a Price Hike

In a major shakeup for the Caribbean Citizenship by Investment (CBI) industry, four island nations have agreed to significantly raise the minimum investment requirement.

Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Kitts & Nevis have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase the minimum investment threshold to $200,000, effective June 30th, 2024. This marks a significant hike from the previously varying amounts offered by these countries.

Saint Lucia, another Caribbean nation with a CBI program, was notably absent from the agreement.

Industry experts believe this move aims to tackle past issues of “underselling” and enhance the overall integrity of the programs. Jeremy Savory, founder and CEO of Savory and Partners, a leading CBI consultancy, commented on the agreement, stating it formalizes expectations and prohibits undercutting practices, ultimately benefiting the industry through transparency.

