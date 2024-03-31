New Home-Based Test Detects Sleep Apnea with High Accuracy

TAICHUNG, Taiwan – Snoring can be a sign of a serious health condition – obstructive sleep apnea (OSAS). Researchers at China Medical University Hospital (CMUH) in Taiwan have developed a new home-based test, iDREAM, to efficiently detect OSAS during sleep.

iDREAM utilizes a portable ECG monitoring device and AI-powered analysis to identify sleep apnea with high accuracy. In clinical trials involving over 100 patients, iDREAM achieved 92.7% accuracy in detecting sleep apnea and 95.8% accuracy for severe cases.

Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for OSAS patients who face an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and other health problems. Traditional sleep studies often require overnight stays in a sleep lab, which can be inconvenient and disrupt sleep patterns.

iDREAM offers a more comfortable and accessible alternative. Patients wear a portable device at home that transmits data to the cloud for analysis. This eliminates the need for bulky equipment and allows for continuous monitoring.

Dr. Yung-An Tsou, Director of Laryngology Division at CMUH, highlights the prevalence of sleep disorders in Taiwan, with over 20% of the population potentially affected. However, many hesitate to seek medical help. iDREAM can encourage earlier diagnosis and treatment by offering a convenient and accurate home-based test.

The system also benefits healthcare providers by reducing scheduling issues at sleep clinics and streamlining data analysis. Dr. Liang-Wen Hang, Chief of CMUH Sleep Medicine Center, emphasizes how iDREAM addresses limitations of traditional sleep studies, improving efficiency and patient comfort.

CMUH’s AI Center is at the forefront of developing AI-powered solutions for healthcare. iDREAM is currently undergoing final testing and is expected to receive regulatory approval soon. This innovative technology has the potential to significantly impact the diagnosis and management of sleep apnea.