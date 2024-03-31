Hindus Object to Ganesha Socks Sold by Ancient Wisdom

A Hindu leader has called for the withdrawal of socks depicting Lord Ganesha, a revered Hindu deity, from a giftware wholesaler in Sheffield, England.

Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, argues that these socks represent a disrespectful portrayal of a sacred figure. In a statement, Zed emphasized that Lord Ganesha is worshipped in temples and homes, not placed on feet. He finds the use of a religious icon for a commercial purpose, like “moisture wicking,” inappropriate and hurtful to Hindus worldwide.

While acknowledging the importance of free expression, Zed stresses the need for sensitivity towards religious beliefs. He highlights that trivializing religious symbols is painful for devotees, despite their support for artistic freedom.

Lord Ganesha, widely worshipped as the god of wisdom and remover of obstacles, holds significant meaning in Hinduism.

The statement targets Ancient Wisdom Marketing Limited, established in 1995. The company imports and distributes a wide range of products across the UK and Europe. Their website describes the Ganesha socks as featuring the Hindu god of wisdom and success.

Zed’s statement urges Ancient Wisdom to formally apologize, withdraw the socks from their website, warehouses, and showroom, and acknowledge the importance of respecting religious symbols.