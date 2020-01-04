Hollywood Actor Richard Gere celebrates New Year with Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya

Hollywood Actor Richard Gere has a deep rooted Indian connection. He is a practising Buddhist and a follower of Dalai Lama since age of 20. He is currently in Bodh Gaya to attend a teaching session of The Dalai Lama at Kalachakra ground.

Richard Gere in Bodh Gaya

In 2007, Gere courted a controversy when he publicly kissed Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty during an AIDS awareness campaign in New Delhi. This caused a huge outcry and a court in Jaipur issued arrest warrant against him. When things went too far, Gere rendered a public apology.

Richard Gere’s controversial kiss with Shilpa Shetty

Richard Gere has starred in global hits like American Gigolo, Pretty Woman, Primal Fear, Runaway Bride and Chicago.