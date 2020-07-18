Deadline for Aatma Nirbhar App Innovation Challenge extended till July 26th

Given the enthusiastic response to the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge ,Government has also decided to extend the last date of submission of entries to the Challenge to 26th July 2020. The Challenge is hosted on the Innovate Portal of MyGov and to participate, one can log in to https://innovate.mygov.in/app-challenge/ .

AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 4th of July has seen a very enthusiastic response from tech entrepreneurs and Startups from across the country. So far 2353 entries have been received across the 8 categories identified. These include 1496 from individuals and about 857 from organizations and companies. Amongst those received from Individuals, around 788 applications are ready to use and the remaining 708 are under development. For the Apps submitted by organizations, 636 Apps have already been deployed and the remaining 221 are under development. The Category wise breakup of the Apps submitted include 380 under Business, 286 under Health & Wellness, 339 under E Learning, 414 under Social Networking,136 under Games, 238 under Office & Work from Home, 75 under News and 96 under Entertainment. Around 389 Apps have been submitted under the others category. Around 100 of these Apps have more than 100,000 downloads. The applicants are from all over the country including remote and small towns. This shows the talent that exists in our country and this App Innovation Challenge is the right opportunity for Indian Tech Developers, Entrepreneurs and companies to build for India at a scale, that is unparalleled anywhere in the World. The true challenge will be to identify the Apps that are robust, scalable, secure with an easy to use interface and give users an experience that will make them come back to the App.

The AatmaNirbhar Bharat App ecosystem has the potential to unlock value for the Indian tech Startups and help them get a pie of the multi trillion-dollar App Economy. Just the top 3 companies with maximum downloads of Apps, this year have a total market cap of almost 2 trillion $s and are growing very fast.

The capability of our start-ups to build innovative solutions is also proved with the enthusiastic response received for the Video Conferencing Innovation Challenge launched last month which saw more than 2000 applications, out of which 12 were shortlisted to make prototypes. Given the quality of solutions submitted, the Jury had to expand the list at this stage from 3 to 5 as all of them were found to have the skill set to build full scale solutions. The top 3 companies include Sarv Webs from Jaipur, PeopleLink from Hyderabad and Techgentsia from Alappuzha. They have been rewarded with a grant of Rs 20 lakhs each to build the full-scale solution. The two companies who were ranked 4th and 5th by the Jury include Soulpage from Hyderabad and Hydrameet from Chennai. They were given a grant of Rs 15 lakhs each and are also building the full-scale solution. In addition, 4 companies, namely Aria Telecom from Ghaziabad, VideoMeet from Jaipur, VacSetu from Delhi and Zoho from Chennai were also considered to have significant potential by the Jury. This Challenge has proved that given the right push our tech companies can build world class solutions