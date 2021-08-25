Major Terrorist Attack foiled, 30 bombs recovered from Bihar bound bus.

Gaya: In a major success for the law emforcement agencies, 30 live bombs were recovered in a bus destined for Bihar. The bus, which started its journey from Kolkata in West Bengal, was destined for Gaya in Bihar.

Acting on the inputs of Army Intellience, the police tracked the bombs and recovered it near the Debudih checkpost along the West Bengal-Jharkhand border. The bus had the name Maharani Express (2H5211).

The bomb was meant to be delivered somewhere for Jharkhand, according to a note placed along with it. The identity of the recipient and the destination of the consignment has not been revealed.

According to India Today, the bus was carrying two black bags loaded with crude bombs, police said, adding that the bags had the names of the recipient written on them. A chit, which had a code number and also mentioned a Rs 5,000 advance payment, was also recovered from the bags. The bombs were sold at the rate of Rs. 1000/piece. The total worth of bomb was Rs. 30,000.

Any bus from Kolkata to Gaya would travel through Jharkhand. It is likely that the bombs would have been deboarded somewhere in the dense valleys of Jharkhand.

The driver and the staff of the bus have been arrested and investigation is ongoing. It is worth noting that there were only 18 people in the bus. Something suggests that more passengers were not loaded, so that there was sufficient space to transport the explosives.

The sumggling of Arms, explosives is not new on this route. The entire belt has been target of terrorists and insurgents, apart from criminals