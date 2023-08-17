Artisans and craftspeople to get recognition, credit support under PM Vishwakarma scheme

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a new Central Sector Scheme called the PM Vishwakarma scheme. The scheme aims to strengthen and nurture the Guru-Shishya parampara or family-based practice of traditional skills by artisans and craftspeople working with their hands and tools.

The scheme has a financial outlay of Rs.13,000 crore for a period of five years (FY 2023-24 to FY 2027-28). It will cover 18 traditional trades, including carpenter, boat maker, armourer, blacksmith, locksmith, goldsmith, potter, sculptor, cobbler, mason, basket/mat/broom maker/coir weaver, doll & toy maker (traditional), barber, garland maker, washerman, tailor, and fishing net maker.

Under the scheme, artisans and craftspeople will be provided recognition through a PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card. They will also be eligible for credit support of up to Rs.1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs.2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5%. The scheme will also provide skill upgradation, toolkit incentive, incentive for digital transactions, and marketing support.

The PM Vishwakarma scheme is a significant step towards preserving and promoting traditional skills in India. It will help to create jobs and boost the economy, while also ensuring that these skills are passed on to future generations.