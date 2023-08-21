Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in Gandhinagar proves to be historic

The first-ever Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and co-hosted by the Ministry of Ayush, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, has proved to be historic in many ways.

The summit was attended by health ministers from over 100 countries, as well as representatives from the WHO, other international organizations, and traditional medicine practitioners. The main outcomes of the summit will be soon released by WHO in the form of the Gujarat Declaration.

The Gujarat Declaration will emphasize the importance of traditional medicine for achieving universal health coverage (UHC). It will also call on WHO to work towards this goal by generating evidence and providing policy support to member states.

The summit also saw the release of the initial findings of the WHO’s Global Survey on Traditional Medicine. The survey found that the reach of traditional medicine is on the rise across the globe, with 97 out of 157 WHO member states having national policies on traditional medicine.

The Minister of Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, said that the summit was a great success and that it would help to promote the use of traditional medicine around the world. He also said that India is committed to expanding the scope and work of Indian systems of traditional medicine.

The summit was a significant event in the history of traditional medicine. It helped to raise awareness of the importance of traditional medicine and to pave the way for its wider use in healthcare systems around the world.