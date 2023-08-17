Health ministers from 30 countries to attend global summit on traditional medicine

The Ministry of Ayush and the World Health Organization (WHO) will jointly host the first global summit on traditional medicine in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on August 17-18, 2023.

The summit will be attended by health ministers from 30 countries and is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of its kind, bringing together participants from over 90 countries, distinguished members of academia, government representatives, and significant players from the traditional medicine sector.

The summit will explore the role of traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine in addressing pressing health challenges and driving progress in global health and sustainable development.

The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, which was inaugurated in 2022 as the United Nation’s first and largest traditional medicine outpost in any developing country, will be one of the highlights of the summit.

The summit will also feature an Ayush Exhibition Zone, which will showcase the rich heritage and diversity of Indian traditional medicine.