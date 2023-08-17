India, Suriname sign MoU to facilitate export of medical products

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on June 4, 2023 between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Health, Government of the Republic of Suriname on cooperation in the field of Medical Product Regulation.

The MoU was signed during the visit of the President of India to Suriname. The purpose of the MoU is to facilitate a constructive dialogue on the laws and regulations pertinent to medical products as well as other relevant matters.

The MoU seeks to establish a framework for fruitful cooperation and exchange of information between the CDSCO and the Ministry of Health, Government of the Republic of Suriname in matters relating to medical products regulation in line with their international responsibilities. The main areas of cooperation between the two regulatory authorities include:

Promoting an understanding between the Parties of each other’s regulatory framework, requirements and processes, and facilitating future regulatory strengthening initiatives for both Parties.

Exchange of information and cooperation on Good Laboratory Practices (GLP), Good Clinical Practices (GCP), Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Good Pharmacovigilance Practices (GPvP).

Recognition of Indian Pharmacopoeia.

Exchange of safety information, including pharmacovigilance, and adverse events where there is a particular safety concern related to the other Party. This includes safety concerns relating to medicines and medical devices.

Participation in scientific and practical conferences, symposia, seminars and forums organized by the Parties.

Capacity building in mutually agreed areas.

Coordination at the international fora.

Any other areas of common interest.

The MoU is expected to facilitate the export of medical products from India to Suriname, leading to foreign exchange earnings. It will also help to converge regulatory practices between the two countries, which could lead to increased exports of medicines from India and better employment opportunities for professionals in the pharmaceutical sector.

The MoU is a significant step in the cooperation between India and Suriname in the field of medical product regulation. It will help to improve the safety and quality of medical products available in both countries and will also contribute to the economic development of both countries.