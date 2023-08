President Murmu praises AWWA for its efforts for the welfare of Veer Naris

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday (August 21, 2023) graced the “ASMITA-Inspirational Stories by Army Wives” event organized by the Army Wives Association (AWWA) in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the President expressed gratitude towards the “Veer Naris” on behalf of all Indians. She praised the “Veer Naris” who have been honored as ASMITA Icons and appreciated AWWA for its efforts for the welfare of Veer Naris.

The President said that the dignity of a society and nation is based on the self-pride of women. She highlighted the need to leave some old ideas and adopt new ideas. She referred to the old saying “Behind every successful man, there is a woman” and added that the new saying should be “Beside every successful man, there is a woman”. She shared that the identity and self-confidence of women could be strengthened by adopting progressive ideas.