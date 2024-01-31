Chhattisgarh Coal Giant SECL Paves the Way for Affordable Healthcare with Amrit Pharmacies

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a Chhattisgarh-based subsidiary of Coal India, has signed a groundbreaking MoU with HLL Lifecare Ltd. to open Amrit Pharmacy stores in its hospitals. This marks a first for any coal company and promises significant benefits for SECL employees and the general public.

The initial phase will see Amrit pharmacies established at SECL’s hospitals at its headquarters in Bilaspur, as well as central hospitals in operational areas like Gevra, Sohagpur, and Chirimiri.

These pharmacies will offer a unique advantage: affordable access to both generic and lifesaving branded drugs, along with medical supplies like implants and surgical consumables for both common and critical conditions. The highly subsidized rates will significantly benefit not only SECL employees and their families but also anyone seeking treatment at these hospitals.

Direct medicine supply through Amrit pharmacies also presents an additional benefit for SECL – managing medical reimbursements more efficiently and ensuring judicious use of medical resources while guaranteeing patients’ access to quality medicines.

AMRIT, or Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment, was launched in 2015 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This flagship scheme aims to provide subsidized medication for various diseases, including critical illnesses like cancer and cardiovascular conditions. SECL’s partnership adds to the scheme’s extensive network, joining over 300 existing Amrit pharmacies across India.

This initiative marks a significant step towards improving healthcare affordability and accessibility for SECL employees and the surrounding communities. With access to subsidized medicines and medical supplies, patients can expect better treatment outcomes and reduced financial burden. The collaboration between SECL and HLL Lifecare under the AMRIT scheme is sure to set a positive precedent for other companies looking to enhance employee healthcare benefits.