“One District, One Product”: Showcasing Local Success, Fostering Self-Reliance

Nationwide workshops celebrate the “One District, One Product” (ODOP) initiative, showcasing success stories and fostering collaboration for a thriving local ecosystem.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is driving a nationwide initiative called “One District, One Product Sampark.” This initiative aims to create awareness about the ODOP program, celebrate its success stories, and foster collaboration between districts, states, and the central government.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of self-reliance (“atmanirbharta”), the workshops highlight the revival of indigenous industries and the power of local production. Success stories from various districts across the country are showcased, demonstrating the positive impact of ODOP on artisans, farmers, and regional development.

So far, workshops have been held in 15 states, generating widespread media coverage in multiple languages. Live interactions with sellers at these workshops have identified gaps in market linkages, prompting proactive initiatives by DPIIT. These initiatives include:

E-commerce onboarding support: Helping sellers connect with online platforms.

Helping sellers connect with online platforms. ODOP policy collaboration: Working with states to formulate effective policies for local products.

Working with states to formulate effective policies for local products. Packaging enhancement: Improving product packaging for better presentation.

Improving product packaging for better presentation. Central-level seller connections: Facilitating collaboration between sellers for nationwide and global promotions.

The workshops also raise awareness about the ODOP initiative and its benefits for artisans and farmers. Attendees experience the richness of each state’s renowned products through live displays, gaining valuable insights into the diverse range of local offerings.

ODOP Sampark fosters collaboration among various stakeholders, including government officials, sellers, media representatives, and key industry players. This dynamic platform provides a space to discuss challenges, share best practices, and explore opportunities for local industries, contributing to immediate growth and development.

With its focus on showcasing success stories, addressing challenges, and fostering collaboration, ODOP Sampark is paving the way for a more inclusive and thriving ecosystem for local industries across the country. As the initiative continues to evolve, it promises to be a driving force in India’s journey towards self-reliance and sustainable development.