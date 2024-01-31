Uttar Pradesh Mass Wedding Farce: Officials Booked as Brides wed themselves

A mass wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district under the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme has taken a shocking turn, with photos emerging of brides being garlanded without grooms present. The incident has raised serious questions about the scheme’s implementation and potential misuse of government funds.

On January 25th, 568 couples were supposed to tie the knot under the program, which offers financial assistance for weddings of underprivileged girls. However, photos and reports reveal a disturbing reality: many brides participated in the ceremony without grooms by their side.

Further investigation has unearthed even more irregularities. Several brides were reportedly already married years ago, while some were even related to their “grooms” as siblings. These revelations point towards a possible scam aimed at exploiting the scheme for personal gain, potentially involving fake marriages and pocketing of government funds.

The local administration has taken swift action, registering an FIR against nine individuals, including an Agricultural Development Officer (ADO), on charges of fraud. Additionally, an inquiry committee has been formed to delve deeper into the matter and expose any further wrongdoing.

The Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme, launched with the noble intention of aiding underprivileged families, has now come under heavy scrutiny due to this incident. Concerns have been raised about the lack of proper verification procedures and monitoring mechanisms, allowing such blatant exploitation to occur.

“This incident is a travesty and needs thorough investigation,” stated an activist working for women’s rights. “The scheme meant to support vulnerable families has been abused, and those responsible must be held accountable.”

The inquiry committee’s findings are eagerly awaited, and the public expects strong action against anyone found guilty of defrauding the scheme and jeopardizing the well-being of underprivileged families. This episode serves as a stark reminder of the importance of robust safeguards and stringent oversight to ensure the integrity of such social welfare programs.