From Metros to Rural India: Zoho’s “Stay and Prosper” Model Takes Root in Tirunelveli

Zoho, the Chennai-based software giant, is making waves with its upcoming campus in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. Images circulating on social media reveal a design that’s both unique and captivating, reflecting the company’s commitment to innovation and community development.

Zoho’s unique office network follows a “hub-and-spoke” model, with five large “hub” offices housing over 1,000 employees each, and 30 smaller “spoke” offices employing around 100 people each. Notably, Zoho is strategically placing these hub offices in rural areas of Tamil Nadu, aiming to empower local communities and provide job opportunities closer to home.











Zoho’s founder, Sridhar Vembu, embodies this vision. Despite being the 55th richest person in India, he chose to relocate to Tenkasi to focus on educating underprivileged children. His message to students resonates deeply: “Stay in your respective hometowns and make them prosper.”

The upcoming Tirunelveli campus is a testament to Zoho’s commitment to its hub-and-spoke model. This stunning new facility will provide employment opportunities for a staggering 1,300 people, bringing economic growth and development to the region.

Vembu’s dedication to social impact extends beyond Zoho. His efforts to empower rural communities were recognized with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2021. This honor reflects his deep commitment to building a more inclusive and equitable India.

Zoho’s upcoming campus in Tirunelveli is more than just a new office building; it’s a symbol of hope and opportunity. It represents a shift in the traditional IT landscape, where companies are increasingly looking beyond metros to invest in rural areas. With its innovative design, focus on job creation, and commitment to social impact, Zoho’s Tirunelveli campus is poised to be a game-changer, not just for the company, but for the entire region.