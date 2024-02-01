Global Minds, Shared Journey: Industry Leaders Convene at 8th BITOSA Global Conclave

The anticipation is palpable, the excitement brewing. On February 3rd, Hotel Ashok in New Delhi will transform into a vibrant hub of intellectual exchange and professional camaraderie as the 8th edition of the BITOSA Global Conclave (BGC) unfolds. This annual gathering, organized by BITOSA Global, an association of Birla Institute of Technology – Mesra alumni, transcends a mere conference; it becomes a confluence of minds, a tapestry woven with shared experiences, intellectual curiosity, and a desire to forge meaningful connections.

The conclave sets the stage for an unparalleled experience. Over 300 global alumni and industry leaders will converge, representing a diverse spectrum of expertise and achievements. From the esteemed presence of the Danish ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, to the thought leadership of Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, the guest list reads like a who’s who of academia and industry.

But BGC8 is not just about star power. It’s about creating meaningful interactions, fostering a platform for knowledge exchange, and empowering individuals to reach their full potential. Here’s what awaits participants:

Unparalleled Networking: Imagine a room buzzing with conversations that traverse continents and industries. At BGC8, this isn’t a dream, it’s a reality. Reconnect with old friends, meet accomplished professionals from diverse fields, and forge connections that could open doors to exciting opportunities. This is your chance to tap into a global network of BIT Mesra alumni, a diverse and dynamic community that can support your professional aspirations. The event is exclusive to the alumni, faculty members and students of BIT Mesra only.

Expert-Led Sessions: Immerse yourself in a tapestry of knowledge woven by renowned experts. Dive deep into insightful sessions covering a wide range of topics, from the cutting-edge advancements in aerospace and defense with Prof. Dr Gopalan Jagadeesh to the strategic insights of industry stalwarts like Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth at Tech Mahindra. Each session promises to be a springboard for intellectual growth, offering valuable nuggets of wisdom and practical strategies that you can apply to your own career journey..

Unmatched Learning Opportunities: BGC8 is not just about lectures; it’s about interactive learning experiences. Participate in panel discussions, engage in Q&A sessions with eminent speakers, and explore emerging trends in your field. This is your chance to stay ahead of the curve, gain valuable insights from leading experts, and equip yourself with the knowledge and skills to thrive in a dynamic professional landscape.

Celebrating the Legacy: The BIT Mesra spirit binds the entire event together. BGC8 is not just about professional development; it’s also about cherishing the unique bond that unites all BITians. Reconnect with your alma mater, relive cherished memories, and celebrate the enduring legacy of an institution that has nurtured generations of outstanding individuals.

The 8th BITOSA Global Conclave is more than just a conference; it’s an experience. It’s a chance to reconnect with your roots, broaden your horizons, and tap into the collective wisdom of a global community. Mark your calendars, register today, and be a part of this momentous gathering. Remember, the connections you make, the knowledge you gain, and the inspiration you receive at BGC8 could shape your future and empower you to unleash your full potential.

BGC8 is supported by leading organizations like Tech Mahindra (Digitech Partner), Meta (Social Media Partner), and Frost & Sullivan (Knowledge Partner). Their involvement adds further weight to the event’s promise of delivering an impactful and enriching experience.