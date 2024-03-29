Indian Navy Hosts Seminar on Climate Action During World Meteorological Day

KOCHI, India – The School of Naval Oceanology & Meteorology (SNOM) and Indian Naval Meteorological Analysis Centre (INMAC) commemorated World Meteorological Day with a seminar titled ‘Meghayan-24’ on March 28th, 2024. The theme, “At the Frontline of Climate Action”, echoed the World Meteorological Organization’s (WMO) focus for 2024.

Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, delivered the inaugural address virtually. He emphasized the urgency of addressing climate change and advocated for collective action towards a “Climate Smart Society” under the WMO’s framework. Admiral Kumar also reiterated the Indian Navy’s commitment to sustainable practices and integrating climate considerations into its security strategy. He commended the dedication of the Navy’s meteorological specialists in providing crucial weather support for operations.

Guest speakers Dr. TVS Uday Bhaskar and Dr. Ragavendra Ashit presented on the latest techniques used by scientific agencies to analyze climate data and inform national policy making. Panel discussions followed, focusing on the impact of weather and climate change on naval operations. Specialists showcased the latest techniques employed by the Indian Navy and Indian scientific organizations in providing meteorological forecasts for operations.

The event also saw the launch of ‘INDRA,’ a mobile application developed by BISAG (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics) in collaboration with the Indian Navy. INDRA (Indian Naval Dynamic Resource for Weather Analysis) empowers optimal and quick decision-making by disseminating weather information and forecasts.

The seminar served as a platform for knowledge sharing on weather and climate services. Experts discussed strategies to face the challenges of climate change, fostering collaboration between the Navy and scientific institutions.