Modi to launch Delhi-Bundelkhand Expressway on February 29

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi shall lay the foundation stone for the Bundelkhand Expressway at Chitrakoot on the 29th of February 2020.

The Expressway will be supplementing the nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor announced by the Government of India in February 2018.

The UP State Government is constructing the Bundelkhand Expressway which will pass through the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur and Jalaun. This expressway will link the Bundelkhand area to the national capital Delhi through Agra-Lucknow expressway and Yamuna expressway as well as play a vital role in the development of Bundelkhand region.

The 296 Km long Expressway is expected to benefit Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jaloun, Oraiyah and Etawah districts.

India has huge defence equipment requirements spanning from land systems, ships and submarines to fighter aircraft, helicopters, weapons and sensors. The requirements are worth over USD 250 billion by 2025.

In order to fulfil these requirements, the government had announced setting up of Defence Industrial Corridor at Uttar Pradesh during the Investors Summit on 21st Feb 2018 at Lucknow.

The Central government has set up the Corridor with identification of six nodes initially. These are Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Aligarh, Kanpur, Agra out of which two nodes are being created in Bundelkhand region at- Jhansi and Chitrakoot. In fact, the biggest cluster would be created at Jhansi.

The land which was not being cultivated has been purchased in both Jhansi and Chitrakoot. The poor farmers of the region have got benefitted from this.