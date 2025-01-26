The Harrowing Tale of Discrimination and Racism experienced by a Indian Traveler in Georgia

For many Indians, traveling abroad is a dream fueled by adventure, culture, and exploration. However, for one solo male traveler, a trip to Georgia turned into a nightmare riddled with racism, harassment, and humiliation. His ordeal at the hands of the Georgian immigration authorities paints a grim picture of discrimination that cannot be ignored.

After a pleasant stay in Baku, Azerbaijan, the traveler embarked on a short flight to Tbilisi, Georgia, expecting to spend a few days exploring its historical landmarks and stunning landscapes. Instead, upon landing, he was subjected to an ordeal that shattered his confidence and dignity.

The immigration officer who handled his case was not just hostile but downright abusive. Despite the traveler carrying all necessary documents, including hotel bookings, a meticulously planned itinerary, proof of funds ($3000 in cash), a return flight ticket, and even his company ID card, the officer dismissed all of it with arrogance.

The officer demanded to know the exact details of his visit — which specific churches, forts, and sites he planned to visit. Even when the traveler presented a printed itinerary, it was ignored. The officer accused him of “hiding something,” and despite his explanations, he was denied entry into Georgia.

The treatment did not stop at mere interrogation. The immigration officer’s body language and tone were blatantly racist, filled with unnecessary aggression and a refusal to listen. When the traveler tried to clarify, he was shouted at and told to “go to the corner” like a criminal.

Adding insult to injury, the officer refused to provide any information about his luggage, dismissively telling him to “shut up.” Such treatment is unacceptable, especially when the traveler had all valid documents and a genuine purpose for his visit.

To make matters worse, the traveler was deported back to Baku. However, since Azerbaijan issues single-entry visas, he was not allowed to re-enter the country. This left him stranded at the airport, with no immediate solution. Despite the Indian embassy’s efforts to help him secure an urgent visa, the Azerbaijani authorities refused to cooperate, insisting that he fly back to Delhi.

For hours, he was left in limbo, with no information about his luggage or passport. Though the Azerbaijani officers were polite, they were unhelpful. The traveler endured hours of stress and uncertainty, finally managing to board a flight back to India.

This incident raises serious questions about the treatment of Indian travelers in certain countries. Despite having all the required documents and proof, this traveler was humiliated and discriminated against purely because of his nationality and status as a solo male traveler.

Georgia, a country actively promoting itself as a tourist destination, needs to introspect and address such blatant racism. Immigration authorities cannot use their power to intimidate and demean travelers who follow all legal protocols.

This experience should anger and sadden every Indian. Why should a traveler with valid documents, financial security, and a genuine purpose for visiting be treated with such hostility? Why is there a bias against Indians, particularly solo travelers?

To all Indians planning to visit Georgia, particularly solo travelers, this story serves as a stark warning. Despite your best efforts to prepare, you may face discrimination and hostility that no amount of planning can prevent.

Until such practices are addressed and Georgia takes steps to ensure fair treatment of tourists, it is advisable to consider alternate destinations where your dignity and safety are respected.

Let this be a wake-up call to demand accountability from such countries. Discrimination and racism have no place in today’s world, and it is up to us to speak out against such injustices. Indians deserve better.

If you have faced a similar experience, share your story. Together, we can shed light on these discriminatory practices and demand change.