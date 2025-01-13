When Donald Trump visited India in 2014

Before Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency in 2016, he was already captivated by India’s potential. During a visit to Mumbai in August 2014, the future President-elect shared a mix of personal stories, business philosophies, and bold opinions that left a lasting impression. His remarks showcased a distinctive blend of confidence, controversy, and admiration for India’s promise.

Trump’s speech highlighted his core beliefs about leadership and success. He emphasized the importance of perseverance, describing a “stick-to-it attitude” as the hallmark of great leaders. For Trump, happiness is central to success, and he made it clear that dishonesty and undermining others have no place in achieving true greatness. He also stressed the value of self-promotion, quipping, “Who’s going to talk about your success other than yourself?” However, he humorously exempted Mother Teresa from his rule that ego is essential to success. His arrival in India aboard a brand-new Boeing 757 further underscored his affinity for opulence and flair.

Trump offered glimpses into his personal life, proudly sharing that he has never consumed alcohol, smoked, or used drugs. He credited this discipline as a key to his success and revealed that he instilled the same values in his children by consistently repeating the mantra “no drinks, no drugs, no cigarettes” during their upbringing.

Never one to shy away from bold statements, Trump made sharp critiques of global politics. He took aim at then-President Barack Obama, questioning the ethics of playing golf during military operations. He also voiced frustration with U.S. policies, particularly the difficulty of repatriating a Marine from Mexico while border crossings continued unchecked. Trump’s commentary extended to business and economics. He expressed skepticism about technology companies, stating a preference for “brick and mortar” businesses that provide tangible assets. He described aviation as a challenging industry and championed a relaxed approach to challenges, advising, “Don’t try too hard. Whatever happens, happens. You’ve got to be cool… let it flow.”

One of the visit’s highlights was Trump’s enthusiasm for India’s future. He described the nation as “unlimited in potential” and announced plans to invest in its real estate market. Partnering with Lodha Developers, Trump unveiled the ultra-luxury residential Trump Tower Mumbai, featuring high-end apartments priced between ₹9 crore and ₹18 crore ($1.3 million to $2.7 million). By the time of his visit, 100 out of 300 units had already been sold. Trump compared entering business partnerships to falling in love, emphasizing the importance of finding the right fit. “Getting into a partnership is like getting into marriage; chemistry is very important,” he said. He also remarked that real estate prices in Mumbai were “unbelievably low” compared to cities like New York and London, further boosting his confidence in the project.

True to form, Trump’s visit was punctuated by moments of braggadocio and unfiltered commentary. His frequent use of the word “I”—noted to have occurred over a thousand times during the event—drew attention, as did his tendency to shift between charm and irritation, particularly during interviews. When challenged by a journalist, he even resorted to his signature phrase from The Apprentice: “You’re fired.”

Despite the controversies, Trump left a powerful message: have fun in your pursuits and enjoy helping others succeed. His visit hinted at the growing strategic relationship between the United States and India, which would further develop during his presidency.

Donald Trump’s 2014 visit to India reflected his unique mix of ambition, confidence, and vision. His remarks and investments highlighted India’s burgeoning market potential while showcasing the traits that would define his future as a political leader. With partnerships like those with Lodha Group and Panchshil Realty, Trump’s ambitions in India underscored his belief in the country’s promise as a land of opportunity—both for himself and for the global business community.