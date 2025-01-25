Bihar’s Exclusion from PM MITRA Park is a Missed Opportunity for Growth

The Indian government’s announcement of seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks marks a significant step toward transforming the nation into a global hub for textile manufacturing and exports. These parks, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 5F vision—Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign—are designed to revolutionize India’s textile industry by fostering economies of scale, attracting foreign investments, and creating a world-class industrial infrastructure. While the initiative is laudable, the exclusion of Bihar—a state with immense potential and historical significance in textiles—raises critical questions about equitable regional development and missed opportunities.

The PM MITRA Parks are being established in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. These states were selected based on proposals from 13 states on criteria such as connectivity, existing industrial ecosystems, infrastructure, and utility services. Each park will span at least 1,000 acres of contiguous, encumbrance-free land provided by state governments and supported by the Centre through Development Capital Support of up to ₹500 crore and Competitive Incentive Support of ₹300 crore. The parks are expected to attract nearly ₹70,000 crore in investments and create 20 lakh jobs, reinforcing India’s vision of becoming a global textile leader.

Despite its exclusion, Bihar presents a compelling case for hosting a PM MITRA Park. The state offers several advantages that align perfectly with the initiative’s objectives. Bihar’s contribution to India’s textile heritage is unparalleled. The globally renowned Bhagalpuri Silk, known for its exquisite texture, and Madhubani designs, celebrated for their artistic uniqueness, highlight the state’s rich cultural and economic potential. Bihar’s eco-friendly handlooms and Khadi products resonate with global trends favoring sustainable and artisanal fashion, providing an opportunity to integrate traditional craftsmanship with modern industrial practices.

Strategically positioned in Eastern India, Bihar offers excellent connectivity to neighboring states and international markets via Nepal. Proximity to ports like Kolkata and Haldia facilitates exports, while the Eastern Freight Corridor enhances its logistical potential. These factors make Bihar an ideal location for a logistics and manufacturing hub within the textile sector. Bihar’s young and cost-effective labor force is a significant advantage. Many of its skilled workers migrate to other states for textile-related jobs. Establishing a PM MITRA Park in Bihar could retain this talent locally, reduce outmigration, and provide opportunities closer to home. The availability of an eager workforce ensures the state’s readiness for large-scale industrial operations.

Bihar’s agriculture provides a strong foundation for a farm-to-factory ecosystem. The state produces jute, cotton, and silk-related crops, enabling raw material linkages that would reduce dependence on imports. Integrating agriculture with textile manufacturing could boost rural economies and create a self-sustaining industrial model. The Bihar Industrial Policy offers significant subsidies and incentives, particularly for textiles. The government has already established clusters in Bhagalpur and Gaya, which could be further developed with the support of a PM MITRA Park. Additionally, the state provides low-cost land, utilities, and labor, making it a cost-effective choice for investors.

Unlike established hubs like Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, Bihar’s textile sector remains largely untapped. Investing in Bihar would diversify India’s industrial landscape and ensure balanced regional development. The state’s unique cultural and industrial resources position it as a rising star in the textile industry. Bihar is also uniquely positioned to lead in sustainable textile practices. By leveraging green energy, water recycling, and eco-friendly production methods, the state could cater to the growing global demand for sustainable and ethical fashion.

The exclusion of Bihar from the PM MITRA initiative undermines the broader goal of inclusive economic development. While the seven selected states have undeniable strengths, the decision overlooks Bihar’s immense potential to contribute to India’s textile industry. A PM MITRA Park in Bihar would not only bring transformative economic benefits to the state but also support India’s vision of balanced growth by uplifting historically underserved regions.

Moreover, Bihar’s inclusion would align with the government’s goal of creating 20 lakh jobs through the initiative. By investing in regions with high outmigration rates, such as Bihar, the program could address pressing social and economic challenges while tapping into an underutilized talent pool. PM MITRA Parks represent a unique collaboration between the Centre and state governments, offering world-class industrial infrastructure, plug-and-play facilities, and research and training opportunities. These parks are expected to attract global players, encourage innovation, and make India a global textile powerhouse. However, to achieve these ambitious goals, it is essential to ensure equitable distribution of resources and opportunities across all regions of the country.

Bihar’s exclusion from the PM MITRA initiative is a missed opportunity for both the state and the nation. With its rich textile heritage, strategic location, skilled workforce, and untapped potential, Bihar is more than capable of hosting a world-class textile park. Policymakers must reconsider this oversight and recognize the state’s capacity to contribute significantly to India’s industrial and economic growth. By including Bihar in future phases of the initiative, the government can ensure that the benefits of industrialization reach every corner of the country, creating a truly inclusive and prosperous India.