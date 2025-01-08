Bihar Takes a Giant Leap Towards Industrialization – BIMC Gaya to generate over 1 lakh jobs

Patna, Bihar – In a move set to transform Bihar’s industrial landscape, the state government has launched a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to spearhead the ambitious Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) project in Gaya. Christened ‘Bihar Integrated Manufacturing City Gaya Ltd’ (BIMC Gaya), this entity was incorporated on January 6, 2025, marking a significant step towards realizing the vision of a thriving industrial hub in the region.

This initiative, championed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and guided by Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, aims to attract a staggering ₹16,000 crore in investment and generate over 1 lakh jobs. The IMC Gaya project, approved in the Union Budget 2024-25 and subsequently cleared by the Cabinet, is poised to become a major driver of economic growth and employment in Bihar.

The formation of BIMCGL is crucial for the efficient execution and management of the IMC Gaya project. This dedicated SPV will be responsible for:

Securing and preparing the necessary land for the cluster. Infrastructure development: Building world-class infrastructure, including roads, power supply, water facilities, and logistics support.

To ensure effective leadership, Kundan Kumar, the Managing Director of Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA), will also serve as the CEO & MD of BIMCGL. His expertise in industrial development and familiarity with the state’s policies will be instrumental in driving the project’s success.

The BIMC Gaya project, strategically located 39 km south of Gaya International Airport, will span 1,670 acres. It will offer a conducive ecosystem for businesses, featuring:

Strategic Connectivity: Excellent connectivity via road, rail, and air, ensuring seamless movement of goods and people.

Common facilities like testing labs, training centers, and warehousing to optimize costs and enhance efficiency. Supportive Policies: Investor-friendly policies and incentives to encourage businesses to set up shop in the cluster.

The project is expected to attract investments from a wide range of sectors, including:

Textiles and Apparel

Food Processing

Leather and Footwear

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics Manufacturing

The BIMC Gaya project holds immense potential for Bihar’s economy. By attracting substantial investments and fostering industrial growth, it is expected to:

Generate Employment: Create over 109,000 jobs, providing livelihood opportunities for the state’s youth.

Drive demand for skilled labor, leading to increased investment in training and education. Enhance Infrastructure: Improve overall infrastructure in the region, benefiting both businesses and local communities.

The launch of BIMCGL and the development of the BIMC Gaya project represent a significant milestone in Bihar’s journey towards industrialization. This initiative aligns with the government’s vision of ‘Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi’ (Development as well as Heritage), promoting economic growth while preserving the state’s rich cultural heritage.

By leveraging its strategic location, abundant resources, and skilled workforce, Bihar is poised to become a major manufacturing hub in India. The IMC Gaya project is a crucial step in this direction, promising a brighter future for the state and its people.