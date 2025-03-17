Bihar’s Betrayal: From Electronics Pioneer to Forgotten Contender

Bihar, once envisioned as a key player in India’s electronics and technology industry, has witnessed a steady decline in its fortunes due to administrative apathy and missed opportunities. In the early years of India’s industrial and technological planning, Bihar was recognized for its immense potential in the electronics sector, thanks to its rich mineral resources and initial policy initiatives. However, despite its natural advantages, the state was systematically sidelined, and the opportunities that could have transformed it into an electronics hub were diverted elsewhere.

As early as 1976, the Information Planning and Analysis Group (IPAG) of the Electronics Commission identified Bihar as a promising location for the growth of the electronics industry, particularly in mining electronics. The region was not only rich in raw materials like mica, a crucial component in semiconductor manufacturing, but also housed key institutions capable of supporting technological development.

The Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) in Ranchi and the Central Mining Research Station in Dhanbad received funding from the Department of Electronics for technology development projects in mining electronics. Additionally, discussions were underway with Coal India Limited to further expand Bihar’s electronics industry. These steps underscored the recognition that Bihar could play a significant role in India’s technological advancement.

Moreover, the Bihar State Industrial Development Corporation was granted Letters of Intent to manufacture essential medical electronics equipment such as patient monitoring systems, cardiac monitoring devices, and digital measuring instruments. There was even an ambitious plan to establish an Electronics City in Hajipur, reflecting a vision for Bihar as a thriving hub of innovation.

Despite this promising start, the government—both at the state and central levels—failed to translate these early initiatives into long-term success. The Electronics City in Hajipur never materialized, and Bihar’s applications for industrial licenses in electronic manufacturing remained stalled. The state’s mica reserves, which should have made it a natural choice for chip fabrication units, were completely ignored when setting up the semiconductor industry in India. Instead, electronics industries were developed in other states, depriving Bihar of an opportunity that was naturally suited to its resources.

A particularly glaring instance of neglect was the case of the Software Technology Park (STP). In the early 1990s, Bihar had a chance to host a Software Technology Park of India (STPI) under the leadership of N. Vittal, then Secretary of the Department of Electronics. Recognizing Bihar’s potential, Vittal visited Patna in 1992 to discuss the allocation of land for the project. However, due to delays in land provision by the state government, the project was shifted to Bhubaneswar, robbing Bihar of a golden opportunity to establish itself in the IT industry.

Another example of Bihar’s neglected promise was Domchanch, an area known for its mica reserves. In 1983, the Bihar Electronics Development Corporation sought industrial licenses for electronic products, acknowledging the state’s potential in the sector. However, despite the abundance of raw materials, there was no concrete initiative to set up an electronics manufacturing facility in Domchanch. The absence of government willpower meant that Bihar, despite being a natural candidate for semiconductor manufacturing, was left out of India’s technological roadmap.

The story of Bihar’s decline in the electronics sector is not just a tale of missed opportunities—it is a story of deliberate neglect. The state had the resources, early policy initiatives, and institutional framework to become a leader in India’s electronics industry. Yet, time and again, government inaction and misplaced priorities led to Bihar being pushed aside.

While other states reaped the benefits of the country’s growing electronics and IT industry, Bihar was left behind, its potential unrealized. Had the Electronics City in Hajipur been developed, had the STPI been set up in Patna, had Domchanch been chosen for semiconductor manufacturing, Bihar’s economic trajectory could have been vastly different.

Today, as India pushes forward with its “Make in India” and semiconductor manufacturing initiatives, it is imperative to recognize Bihar’s historical injustice and ensure that it is given a fair chance to reclaim its position in the nation’s technological landscape. The state still holds the potential—it just needs the right support and vision to turn it into reality.