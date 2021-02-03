Sachin Tendulkar gives befitting reply to the ilks of Rihanna, Greta and Mia Khalifa

Former Cricketer Sachin Tendular today lashed out against the likes of American pop singer Rihanna, environmental activist Greta Thunberg and the former porn-actress Mia Khalifa over their interference in the internal matters of the Republic of India.

Sachin wrote in a tweet, “India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation.”

Yesterday, Rihanna had posted a tweet supporting on-going protests in India against the Agricultural Reforms. The people are protesting at multiple locations including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur (all are borders of Delhi with neighbouring states). They demand repeal of 3 farm laws, recently enacted by the Parliament of India.

Former Adult actress Mia Khalifa tweeted raising concerns about ban of mobile Internet services in and around the protest areas.

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has banned Mobile Internet Services near the Ghazipur border over fears of deteriorating law and order situation. It is worthwhile to note that a mob of several lakh protestors had stormed the national capital New Delhi on January 26 on Tractors, while the Republic Day was being celebrated. They also forcefully hoisted Khalistani flag replacing the national flag Tiranga.

Around 400 policemen have been reported to be injured in the attack, which resembled the Capitol Hill Insurrection of January 6 in United States . The families of those injured staged a protest at Shaheedi Park on Saturday.

They behaved like goons and surrounded us at Red Fort. We tried to take the underground stairs and hide but they pelted stones and thrashed me with lathis and swords: Head Constable Ashok Kumar, who was at the protest site.

Child Environmental Activist Greta Thunberg, went a bit far and shared a document containing controversial information about a proposed Tweetstorm in the support of protestors. The document also contained strategy to persuade UK Government and the UN to force India to rollback the Agricultural Reforms.

Screenshot from the document shared by Greta Thunberg