Check the pH of Your RO Water Regularly: It Might Be More Acidic Than You Think!

In our quest for clean and healthy drinking water, many of us turn to Reverse Osmosis (RO) systems. These systems are highly effective at removing impurities, but a recent experiment revealed a potential downside: RO water can be surprisingly acidic. While we typically associate purity with health, this finding raises concerns about the long-term impact of drinking acidic water.

Our experiment started with regular tap water, which had a TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) of 300 and a healthy pH of 8. After passing through the RO system, the TDS dropped to 30, as expected. However, the pH also plummeted to between 6 and 7, indicating acidic water. This surprising result was confirmed by a litmus paper test, which remained stubbornly yellow instead of turning blue or green.

Interestingly, when we increased the TDS of the RO water to 120 (using the TDS adjustment knob), the pH again rose to between 7 and 8 (neutral to slightly alkaline), and the litmus paper turned greenish.

Why does this happen? RO systems, while excellent at removing contaminants, also strip away beneficial minerals like calcium and magnesium. These minerals contribute to water’s alkalinity, and their removal can lead to a drop in pH. Additionally, RO water, being relatively pure, readily absorbs carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. This dissolved CO2 forms carbonic acid, further lowering the pH.

Drinking slightly acidic water may not seem like a major issue, but over time, it can have subtle yet significant effects on your health. The lack of essential minerals can contribute to deficiencies, potentially leading to weakened bones, muscle cramps, fatigue, and even digestive problems.

So, what can you do to ensure your RO water is healthy and beneficial? Firstly, make it a habit to regularly check the pH of your RO water using a pH meter or litmus paper. Aim for a pH between 7 and 8, which is considered neutral to slightly alkaline and increase the TDS until the water reaches that level of pH. Most RO systems these days have TDS adjustment knobs.

If you are unable to adjust the TDS or simply choose not to, you may consider remineralizing it. This can be done through various methods, such as using mineral drops specifically designed for this purpose, installing an alkaline filter in your RO system, or even adding a pinch of Himalayan pink salt to your water.

Finally, remember that a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains is crucial for obtaining essential minerals. If you have any concerns about mineral deficiencies or the impact of acidic water on your health, don’t hesitate to consult your doctor or a registered dietitian. By taking these simple steps, you can ensure your RO water is not only pure but also contributes to your overall well-being.