A Letter from an NRI Woman living in US to Fellow Indians

Dear Fellow Indians,

I write this letter to share my thoughts and experiences as a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) living in United States, hoping to inspire compassion and understanding among us. Recently, I encountered racism on social media—a stark reminder of the challenges faced by immigrants. Yet, the overwhelming solidarity from 1.5 billion Indians back home reminded me of the strength and unity we share as a community.

For many Indian immigrants, the goal isn’t to take jobs in foreign countries but to seek a better quality of life while supporting families back in India. Our achievements abroad are built on hard work and the timeless values instilled by our parents—kindness, non-violence, and integrity. These teachings continue to guide us in the face of systemic challenges like the visa process, which affects not just job security but also our health and personal lives.

Despite these hurdles, I have never resorted to unethical means to advance in life. I understand the frustration of those who have followed the rules yet still face criticism. But I assure you, the Hindu community will continue to live peacefully and with dignity, guided by our shared values.

At the same time, I believe it is important to acknowledge and address a flaw within our community: the connection between greed, financial fraud, and deeper societal issues such as poverty and inferiority complexes. These challenges demand introspection and a collective effort to overcome. My own spiritual journey has helped me empathize with and understand these behaviors, fostering a desire to help our community grow stronger.

The competitive environment in India, as noted by many, can be harsh on children. It often cultivates a culture of relentless achievement, leaving little room for leisure or mental health. While this toughness builds resilience, I urge us all to find a balance. A life well-lived is one that harmonizes work and rest, ambition and contentment.

Let us continue to support one another, both at home and abroad. By embracing compassion, unity, and the values we hold dear, we can rise above the challenges we face and build a brighter future for generations to come.

With love and hope,

Reema

An NRI living in States

Disclaimer:

The views expressed in this letter are personal and intended to foster dialogue and understanding among the Indian community. They are not meant to generalize or criticize any group, but to encourage introspection and positive change. The name of the author has been changed for privacy.