Bangladesh Supreme Court Lawyer Assaulted While Defending Hindu Saint on Blasphemy Charges

In an alarming and brutal incident today in Bangladesh, veteran human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Robin Ghosh was viciously attacked and verbally abused while attending the bail hearing of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu saint falsely arrested on baseless charges. This brazen assault on a prominent lawyer highlights the growing disregard for justice and the extreme human rights violations that are now running rampant in Bangladesh.

Ghosh, who has long been a defender of human rights in the country, was subjected to a barbaric beating inside the courtroom. Sources confirm that he was not only physically assaulted but also mercilessly verbally abused by unidentified assailants, leaving him shaken but resolute. Remarkably, Ghosh survived the attack and was escorted out of the courthouse under police protection, though the traumatic experience left an indelible mark on his spirit and exposed the grave threats facing those who stand for justice.

The shocking incident escalated further when the court hearing itself was abruptly cut short. The judge, unable to maintain any semblance of order in the courtroom amidst the violence, was forced to leave without conducting the hearing for the bail of Chinmoy Krishna Das. This unprecedented disruption is a clear indication of the alarming erosion of judicial independence and the ability of the state to enforce its own legal proceedings without fear of reprisal from extremist elements.

This violent assault on Robin Ghosh is more than just an attack on an individual lawyer; it is part of a disturbing pattern of human rights abuses in Bangladesh. The government has long been accused of targeting members of minority communities, especially Hindus, and silencing those who dare to defend them. In this particular case, the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, who stands accused on unfounded charges, further reveals the extent to which the legal system is being manipulated to crush dissent and target vulnerable groups.

With no lawyer safe from intimidation and threats in the courts, the message is clear: the rights of minorities, particularly Hindus, are under siege in Bangladesh. Any attempt to advocate for justice, particularly for a Hindu saint like Chinmoy Krishna Das, is met with violent retribution. This incident underscores a chilling reality in which lawyers are being silenced, the judiciary is paralyzed, and fundamental human rights are trampled upon in broad daylight.

The international community must not turn a blind eye to these grave violations. The unchecked rise of violence, extremism, and oppression in Bangladesh demands immediate global attention. Lawyers like Robin Ghosh, who dare to speak out against these injustices, must be supported, and the perpetrators of such barbaric acts must be held accountable.

The beating of Robin Ghosh is just the latest example of how Bangladesh has become a dangerous place for those who stand for justice, particularly when it comes to defending religious minorities. If the government continues to allow these abuses to go unchecked, it will further tarnish its already dismal human rights record and continue to undermine the very fabric of democracy in the country. The world must act now before it’s too late.