India Braces for Icy Blast as Cold Wave Looms Over North India

New Delhi – The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for a cold wave expected to grip parts of North India starting today December 29th, 2024. This comes on the heels of a Western Disturbance that brought heavy rainfall and snowfall to the Western Himalayan region today.

The IMD reports that ground frost has already been observed in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, while dense fog has enveloped parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, East Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha. Visibility has been significantly reduced in these areas, with Amritsar Airport reporting visibility as low as 100 meters and Nagpur Airport at a mere 50 meters.

The Western Disturbance, currently a cyclonic circulation over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu & Kashmir, has brought heavy rainfall and snowfall to isolated places in the Western Himalayan region. Heavy rainfall was also recorded in isolated areas of Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, and Tamil Nadu. The IMD warns of further isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the Western Himalayan Region today.

Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal should brace for thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms today. Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds are also expected over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and interior Maharashtra.

The IMD forecasts two more Western Disturbances to affect the Western Himalayan region from January 1st to 6th, 2025, potentially bringing more light rainfall and snowfall.

Over the past 24 hours, minimum temperatures have plummeted below 0°C in many parts of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. The lowest minimum temperature recorded in the plains was a chilly 5.4°C in Churu, West Rajasthan. While temperatures have risen slightly in the Western Himalayan Region, East Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, they have fallen significantly in West Rajasthan, Gujarat, Interior Karnataka, and Telangana.

The IMD predicts that minimum temperatures will continue to drop, with a cold wave expected to commence over parts of North India from December 29th. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay warm and safe during this period.

With the heavy rainfall/snowfall, thunderstorms, and a looming cold wave, it’s crucial to take precautions to ensure your safety and well-being. Here are some essential steps to consider:

For Heavy Rainfall/Snowfall and Thunderstorms:

Stay indoors: Avoid unnecessary travel, especially to areas with heavy rainfall/snowfall warnings. If you must venture out, check road conditions and be aware of potential hazards like flash floods and landslides.

Stay informed: Monitor weather updates regularly through reliable sources like the IMD website, news channels, or radio.

Secure your property: Strong winds and heavy rainfall can cause damage. Secure loose objects, trim trees near your home, and clear drains to prevent waterlogging.

Power outages: Be prepared for potential power outages by having flashlights, candles, and backup power sources readily available.

Avoid water bodies: Stay away from rivers, streams, and other water bodies during heavy rainfall, as water levels can rise rapidly.

For Cold Wave Conditions:

Layer up: Dress in warm layers, covering your head, ears, and hands. Multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing will trap heat more effectively than one bulky layer.

Stay dry: Damp clothing can increase heat loss. If you get wet, change into dry clothes as soon as possible.

Limit outdoor exposure: Minimize time spent outdoors, especially during the coldest parts of the day. If you must go out, protect yourself from the wind and cold.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty. Dehydration can worsen the effects of cold weather.

Eat warm meals: Consume warm, nutritious meals to help your body generate heat.

Check on vulnerable individuals: Elderly people, infants, and those with chronic health conditions are more susceptible to cold-related illnesses. Check on them regularly and ensure they are staying warm.

Heating safety: If using heaters, ensure proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Never leave heaters unattended.

Protect your home: Insulate your home to prevent heat loss. Seal any drafts around windows and doors.

Insulate your home to prevent heat loss. Seal any drafts around windows and doors. Vehicle preparedness: If you must travel, ensure your vehicle is winterized with proper antifreeze and tire pressure. Carry emergency supplies like blankets, food, and water.