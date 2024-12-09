The Yazidis: Forgotten Victims of Religious Hate

It is an unthinkable cruelty for any community to endure targeted extermination and displacement not once, but repeatedly, across generations and borders. For the Yazidis, an ancient and resilient religious minority, this harrowing cycle has become their tragic reality.

In the summer of 2014, under the scorching sun of northern Iraq, ISIS launched a campaign of terror against the Yazidi people. The assault on Sinjar became a symbol of unspeakable brutality, as thousands were slaughtered, women and children abducted, and entire families torn apart. The survivors, stripped of their homes and heritage, sought refuge wherever they could find it—haunted by the echoes of genocide.

And now, a decade later, the Yazidis face yet another assault—this time in Syria, in the harsh and unforgiving grip of winter. The perpetrators, jihadist factions with a shared ideology of hate, once again target the Yazidis simply because of who they are. Entire families are displaced, huddled against the cold in makeshift shelters, their futures hanging by a thread.

To be Yazidi is, for these oppressors, a crime worthy of annihilation. This small and peaceful community, whose faith predates both Islam and Christianity, has been vilified and attacked for centuries. Yet, what crime have they truly committed, other than adhering to a faith that calls for harmony with nature and the celebration of life?

For the Yazidis, the horrors of genocide are not distant history; they are a living, breathing reality. The collective trauma from 2014 remains raw, with thousands of Yazidis still unaccounted for. Mothers grieve for children lost to captivity, fathers struggle to rebuild in lands that no longer feel like home, and entire communities labor under the weight of unfulfilled justice.

The current crisis in Syria underscores the international community’s failure to protect the Yazidis—a people already bearing scars from global neglect. How many more winters must Yazidi children face without warmth, security, or the promise of safety? How many more times will Yazidi families be forced to flee into the unknown, clutching fragments of a culture that teeters on the brink of extinction?

It is a moral imperative for the world to act. Sympathy is not enough; Yazidis need tangible support: protection, resettlement, and the recognition of their suffering as genocide. Their resilience in the face of hatred is extraordinary, but resilience alone cannot preserve a people.

As we reflect on their plight, let us remember that the Yazidis’ crime is not their faith, their traditions, or their identity. Their only crime, in the eyes of their oppressors, is that they exist. And for that, they deserve not only our tears but our unwavering resolve to ensure their survival and dignity.

The civilized world must stand with the Yazidis, not as passive witnesses to their suffering but as active participants in their struggle for justice and peace. For the world cannot claim humanity while turning its back on theirs.