House of AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain sealed in Delhi

Delhi: A factory-cum house belonging to AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain has been sealed by Delhi Police in the Chand Bagh area.

Tahir has been accused by many local citizens for inciting riots in North Delhi. The family of slain Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma also alleged that Tahir was behind the murder.

Sources say Delhi Police Crime Branch could arrest Tahir Hussain in next few hours after several videos surfaced on social media indicating his direct role in riots, violence and arson.

Earlier today, several news channels reported of Petrol bombs, acid, stones found inside Tahir Hussain’s home in Delhi’s violence-hit Chand Bagh.

Photos of the rooftop of Tahir Hussain of the AAP, as taken by @Iam_Ayushmann. Petrol bombs and bricks stored with an obvious intention of causing damage. pic.twitter.com/FbtjquDlPI — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) February 27, 2020

In his defence, Tahir hussain says that his life was in danger. In a TV interview he could be heard saying that he sent an SOS to Delhi Police and was rescued hours later. He has no information about what happened at his house later.

“I came to know from news reports that I am being blamed for the murder of a man. These are lies and baseless accusations. For our safety, my family and I had moved away from our home on Monday in police presence,” he said. Hussain further said there should be an impartial probe into the incident and action should be taken against the guilty. “It is wrong to target me. I and my family have nothing to do with it,” he said. The comments were made by Hussain in a video that was shared by the AAP’s social media head, Ankit Lal.

However, a video has surfaced which in which a man resembling Tahir Hussain, wearing a similar maroon sweater could be seen on the roof of this house, inciting mobs to hurl petrol bombs. The person who shot the video is heard saying that Tahir is inciting riots in the entire area. The authenticity of the video couldn’t be verified by us.

Meanwhile, BJP Leader Kapil Mishra has posted a video alleging the body of IB officer Ankit Sharma being dumped from Tahir’s house to the adjacent drain

Ravindra Sharma, the Father of IB officer Ankit Sharma has squarely blamed Tahir Hussain for the murder. Ravindra also works for the IB. Ankit’s brother also echoes his father’s statement.

“Tahir Hussain the AAP councilor is behind the murder of my brother. Anti CAA protestors took my brother and three others to the building which belongs to Tahir Hussain. Ankit was brutally killed by a mob in Chand Bagh. Tahir Hussain is a traitor. He had called over many goons at his place from outside,” said Ankit Sharma’s brother.

Meanwhile, another TV channel has alleged that burnt clothes and under garments were recovered by Police from Tahir’s house. A dead body a Girl was also recovered from nearby drain.

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called for a strict action against perpetrators of the violence. He went on to say that double punishment should be meted out if the culprit is from his party.