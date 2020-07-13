Indian Govt invites comments for futuristic Hydrogen Fuel Vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified a draft notification GSR 436(E) dated 10th July, 2020 proposing amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 for inclusion of the standards for the safety evaluation of the vehicles being propelled through hydrogen fuel cells.

It is proposed to include motor vehicles of Categories M and N, running on compressed gaseous hydrogen fuel cell, to be in accordance with AIS 157:2020, as amended from time to time, till the corresponding BIS specification is notified under the Bureau of Indian Standard Act, 2016 (11 of 2016). Further, the hydrogen fuel specifications for fuel cell vehicles shall be in accordance with ISO 14687 till the corresponding BIS specification is notified under the Bureau of Indian Standard Act, 2016 (11 of 1986).

Toyota FCV is a popular Hydrogen Fuel Cell based car

The notification can be seen at www.morth.nic.in. Ministry has invited suggestions and comments from all stake holders including general public on the proposed amendment, which can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transport Bhavan, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001 (email: jspb-morth@gov.in) within 30 days of issue of notification.